ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 4%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) fell 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.46. 115,979,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 132,641,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
