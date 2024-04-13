ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 4%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) fell 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.46. 115,979,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 132,641,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,291,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 390,730 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 450.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 23.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 284,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 54,632 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 24,412 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

