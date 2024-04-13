PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PTCT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.53.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTCT opened at $26.42 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $307.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,088.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,256 shares of company stock valued at $335,865. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,673,000 after acquiring an additional 44,167 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

