PTC’s (PTC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $195.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.73.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $180.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.36. PTC has a 1-year low of $120.62 and a 1-year high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PTC by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,137,000 after buying an additional 859,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in PTC by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,151,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,360,000 after buying an additional 142,852 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in PTC by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,695,000 after buying an additional 190,348 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PTC by 1.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after buying an additional 41,474 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PTC by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,852,000 after buying an additional 68,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

