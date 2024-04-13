Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Short Interest Down 22.2% in March

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 607,800 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 781,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price target on Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NX

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

In other Quanex Building Products news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $115,574.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 5.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.87. 286,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $239.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.