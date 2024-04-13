Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the March 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
NASDAQ:QRTEA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. 6,771,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,400. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter.
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
