Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the March 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

NASDAQ:QRTEA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. 6,771,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,400. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 394.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33,228 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.