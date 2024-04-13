Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.03. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 2,257,825 shares changing hands.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 600,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 60,663 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Qurate Retail by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.