R David Tabors Sells 319,405 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $3,864,800.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 228.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after buying an additional 708,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 878,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 235,111 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,672,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CXM. TheStreet cut Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

