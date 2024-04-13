Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Radiant Logistics Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.79. Radiant Logistics has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $7.76.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.08 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

In related news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 12,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $68,594.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,529.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,570,000 after purchasing an additional 26,513 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 49,527 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 328,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 27,648 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,089,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,003 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

