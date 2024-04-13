Radio Caca 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19.70 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $97.40 million and $19.70 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000483 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004341 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010743 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,039,671,848 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

