Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stake Lowered by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $206,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,047 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,474,000 after purchasing an additional 778,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,433,000 after purchasing an additional 591,327 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on RJF. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RJF opened at $122.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

