RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $254.74 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 125.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.09 and a 200-day moving average of $256.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,855,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,855,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,553,000 after purchasing an additional 153,744 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,980,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,967,000 after purchasing an additional 103,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 1,462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 30,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth $2,992,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

