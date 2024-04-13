RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Raised to $3.70 at UBS Group

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $2.30 to $3.70 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on REAL. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $2.75 price target (down previously from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.61.

RealReal Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. RealReal has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RealReal will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,955.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James R. Miller sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $82,344.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,523.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,312,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,955.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,035,000 after purchasing an additional 217,186 shares during the last quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter worth $13,681,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,192,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 815,955 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,569,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

