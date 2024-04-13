Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 327.8% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,629,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.2701 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6,978.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

