Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 327.8% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,629,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance
Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $16.60.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.2701 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on RBGLY
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reckitt Benckiser Group
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.