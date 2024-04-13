Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

In related news, insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $39,089.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,045.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Teddy Ray Price bought 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.20 per share, with a total value of $43,576.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 366,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,877,308. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $39,089.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,045.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,304 shares of company stock valued at $120,480 and sold 1,173 shares valued at $58,732. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ RRBI traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $45.73. 7,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,934. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37. Red River Bancshares has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $324.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Red River Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Further Reading

