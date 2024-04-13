ReddCoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.39 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $3.39 million and $2,194.18 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.04 or 0.00122798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011018 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001443 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

