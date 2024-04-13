Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Trading Up 5.7%

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 44.89 and last traded at 44.48. Approximately 1,825,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 10,913,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at 42.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on RDDT. New Street Research began coverage on Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Reddit in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Reddit in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Reddit
Reddit Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Reddit
Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Reddit
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.