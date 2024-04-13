Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Trading Up 5.7%

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 44.89 and last traded at 44.48. Approximately 1,825,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 10,913,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at 42.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDDT. New Street Research began coverage on Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Reddit in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Reddit in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Reddit Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Reddit

In other Reddit news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,361,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 5,975,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,361,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 16,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately 22,942,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock valued at $35,038,975 over the last quarter.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

