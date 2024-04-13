Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,794 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 144,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on RF shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

