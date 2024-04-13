Renegade Gold (CVE:TGM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Renegade Gold Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.08. Renegade Gold shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 471,213 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Renegade Gold news, Senior Officer James Russell Starr bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

