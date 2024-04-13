Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Rent the Runway Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ RENT opened at $19.23 on Friday. Rent the Runway has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $69.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $54,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,402. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,519 shares of company stock worth $131,156 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Rent the Runway by 119.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rent the Runway in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent the Runway in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rent the Runway in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Featured Stories

