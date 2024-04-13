Request (REQ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.95 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Request token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $132.92 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011479 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00014642 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001256 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,548.59 or 0.99958021 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011154 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.13459549 USD and is down -17.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $6,184,242.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.