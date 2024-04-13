Reviewing Southern California Bancorp (BCAL) & The Competition

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) is one of 162 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Southern California Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern California Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Southern California Bancorp $97.52 million $25.91 million 10.33 Southern California Bancorp Competitors $10.86 billion $1.95 billion 10.21

Southern California Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Southern California Bancorp. Southern California Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

55.4% of Southern California Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of Southern California Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Southern California Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern California Bancorp 20.42% 9.35% 1.12% Southern California Bancorp Competitors 17.40% 11.04% 1.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Southern California Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern California Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Southern California Bancorp Competitors 1270 7499 6685 285 2.38

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 47.84%. Given Southern California Bancorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southern California Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Southern California Bancorp beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides home equity lines of credit, business loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business administration loans, letters of credit, and personal and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash vault, sweep accounts, and remote deposit capture services; online and mobile banking services; courier service; lockbox services; and merchant services. It operates branches in San Diego, Orange, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Riverside counties, as well as the Inland Empire. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

