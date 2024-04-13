Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of RZLT opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $106.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rezolute news, CFO Daron Evans purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,337. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daron Evans purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,337. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Young-Jin Kim acquired 36,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $69,720.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,509.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 179,403 shares of company stock worth $306,601. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Rezolute by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

