Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Down 4%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 3,819,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 6,590,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 625.42% and a negative return on equity of 59.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $91,262.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,052,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,599 shares of company stock valued at $194,030. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,728,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

