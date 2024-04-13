Ripio Credit Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,151.82 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $5,151.82 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00009617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011104 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00015978 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,889.53 or 1.00123364 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001199 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010364 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

