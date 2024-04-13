Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RSKD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Riskified from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.66.

NYSE RSKD opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.64 million, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Riskified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Riskified by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

