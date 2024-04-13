Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,319 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after buying an additional 369,564 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:RITM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.60. 2,507,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $11.33.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RITM. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

