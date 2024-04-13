Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 8.7%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 36,406,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 42,046,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.87.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. Analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
