RLI (NYSE:RLI) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE RLI opened at $137.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.68. RLI has a 12 month low of $123.04 and a 12 month high of $149.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RLI will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in RLI by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

