Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $18.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.69. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,995,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,212,150 shares of company stock worth $33,495,819. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,702 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,325 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,012 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,514,000 after buying an additional 2,486,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,337,000 after buying an additional 943,515 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

