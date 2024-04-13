Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.46.

RKLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $133,424.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 695,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $133,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 695,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $285,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,100,419 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $114,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,403 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,701,611 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 396,501 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 13.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,088 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 25.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 83,514 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 74.64% and a negative return on equity of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

