Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Lowered to C$76.00 at National Bankshares

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$75.21.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
