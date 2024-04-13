Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $27,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $535.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $430.03 and a 1 year high of $565.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.24.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

