Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock.

WULF has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point cut their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.66.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TeraWulf stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,958,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after buying an additional 81,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 42.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after buying an additional 1,519,409 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,464,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after buying an additional 2,029,641 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 1,372,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TeraWulf by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 712,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

