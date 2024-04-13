Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Lovesac Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.87.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.06). Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $134,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,038,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lovesac by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 829,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,201,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 113,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

