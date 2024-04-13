Roth Mkm Reiterates Neutral Rating for Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MAXN. Raymond James cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.59.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Down 9.8 %

Institutional Trading of Maxeon Solar Technologies

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $114.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.46. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.