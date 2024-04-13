Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$68.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RCI.B has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Cormark increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$75.21.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$52.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.15 and a 52 week high of C$67.67.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.