Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $66.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TCBI. Barclays assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.45.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.06. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $94,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,328.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,328.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Long bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,318.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $612,850 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $50,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.