Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $70.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Prosperity Bancshares from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.79.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

PB opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.12.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,711,000 after buying an additional 1,828,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,749,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,826,000 after purchasing an additional 917,381 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,306,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 421.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 626,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

