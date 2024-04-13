Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.06. Royale Energy shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 2,531 shares traded.
Royale Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
Royale Energy Company Profile
Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Royale Energy
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.