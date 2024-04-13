Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Bank of America

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.75.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

RPRX opened at $28.22 on Friday. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.90 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 48.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

