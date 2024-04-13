RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.44.

In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,327,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,482,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average of $85.45. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

