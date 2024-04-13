Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.54.
SBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.
Shares of SBRA opened at $13.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.16. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $14.91.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.
As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.
