Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.54.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 28,547 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA opened at $13.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.16. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

