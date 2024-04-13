Saga (SAGA) Price Hits $3.88

Saga (SAGA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Saga has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. One Saga token can currently be bought for about $3.88 or 0.00005792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Saga has a market capitalization of $349.42 million and $291.71 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Saga alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 90,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 4.15440524 USD and is down -20.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $351,833,390.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.