Sandy Spring Bank Has $68,000 Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,391 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 328.3% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,036,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,499,000 after buying an additional 95,003 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,008,213.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,099,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,008,213.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,188,790. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $70.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of -64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.