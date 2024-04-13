Sapient Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE TMO opened at $565.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $215.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.