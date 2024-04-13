Sapient Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $243.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.