Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $848,000 Investment in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam raised its position in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Nordson Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $264.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.47. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $208.90 and a one year high of $278.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Nordson’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.