Sapient Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 150,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,861 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $245.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.21. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

