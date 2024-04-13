Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $267.28 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

