Sapphire (SAPP) 1-Day Volume Tops $3,055.88

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $9.25 million and $3,055.88 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.50 or 0.04858748 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00057428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00020210 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011707 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00013455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,713,584,403 coins and its circulating supply is 1,692,954,980 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.